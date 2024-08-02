Rekha kisses Janhvi Kapoor's poster at Ulajh screening, fans say she is filling in for Sridevi: ‘They were very close’

Rekha filled in late superstar Sridevi's shoes at the premiere of latter's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's new film, Ulajh, in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Janhvi invited Rekha for the screening and the veteran actor's warm gesture from the red carpet is making fans' hearts melt. Janhvi Kapoor invited Rekha to champion her at the screening of her new movie Ulajh.

Rekha's sweet gesture

A video from the screening shows Rekha touching a large background banner of the film's poster, featuring Janhvi. She then kisses it too, as if giving Janhvi and her new film her blessings.

Fans of Rekha drew a connect with Sridevi, mentioning that the two actors were always close. “Sri and her were very close.” Another person wrote, “She is like a old granny of Bollywood stars.” A fan commented, “Sridevi and Rekha shared a deep bond...She had a special spark about her. She believed that after Vyjanthimala and Hema Malini, Sridevi was the third Tamil superstar in Hindi cinema.”

Another fan mentioned that Rekha has always had a maternal side to her. ”She has been very maternal always like I remember there was an interview of hers where she's barely 30 and she was brushing her dog's coat, it was the purest most loving thing ever. Also, she has practically raised her younger siblings and got them settled etc so she has played that role since a young age."

For the premiere, Rekha wore a peach-coloured tissue silk saree with her hair decorated with flowers in her usual style. She even joined Janhvi on the red carpet and held her hand as they posed for photos.

About Ulajh

Ulajh showcases Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan and presented by Junglee Pictures, is slated for release on August 2.