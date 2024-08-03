Ulajh box office collection day 1: Janhvi Kapoor’s thriller gets a slow start with 1.10 cr

Box office performance

As per the report, the film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the business in India on the first day was around ₹1.10 crore. When it comes to occupancy, Ulajh had an overall 13.02% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Overall, the occupancy in theatres in terms of morning shows was 7.38%. When it comes to afternoon shows, it was 10.85%, evening shows was 13.06%, and night shows was 20.78%.

Gulshan on film’s poor performance

The film opened to mixed reviews. Earlier, a report claimed that the spy thriller was not able to sell more than ₹1000 tickets in pre-sales.

After the release, Gulshan took to his X handle to open up about the performance, writing, “'Word Of Mouth' is the Mt Everest of publicity. It can’t be created without the organic support of the audience. This is what every movie in the cinemas hopes & prays. #Ulajh is in cinemas today.”

About the film

The film stars Janhvi in the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Suhana. She is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, a character tasked with skillfully navigating a challenging mission at the London embassy under significant scrutiny. Gulshan Devaiah is plays undercover agent.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a labyrinth of concealed truths and acts of betrayal, hinting at the existence of an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of covert agents and propels Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

The Hindustan Times review of Ulajh states, “Ulajh tries to be a lot of things- a comment on nepotism, on unfair treatment towards women in power at a workplace, sexist speculations about how they reach there-- and ultimately, on why diplomacy is the answer to inter-country conflicts. It all leads to the film taking itself too seriously.”