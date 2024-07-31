5 moments shared by Ram Charan, Taapsee Pannu, Chiranjeevi from Olympics 2024 in Paris

Chiranjeevi poses with the Olympic rings

Chiranjeevi shares a close bond with his family. He went to Paris for the 2024 Olympics along with his wife Surekha Konidala, Ram Charan and Upasana along with granddaughter Klin Kaara and pet dog Rhyme. The veteran actor posed with Ram, Surekha and Upasana in front of the Olympic rings.

Ram Charan-Upasana get drenched

Ram Charan and Upasana shared a picture from Paris Olympics 2024.

Ram Charan and Upasana posted a picture of them drenched in the rain from Paris Olympics 2024. Ram reshared Upasana's Instagram story captioned as, “#drenched, #parisolympics2024.” The couple along with Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Klin Kara and Rhyme took a walk on the streets of Paris.

PV Sindhu hangs out with Chiranjeevi

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu was delighted to meet Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family in Paris. She interacted with the Telugu megastar and posted pictures on her Instagram handle. Sindhu captioned her post as, “The loveliest surprise at the Olympics was having Chiru Uncle and the whole family, including the sweetest Kaara, for my first match in Paris (heart) There are very, very few people in this world who possess the class, grace, and charm quite like Chiru Uncle. There’s a reason he’s possibly the most respected actor in cinema—there’s just no one quite like him (heart) To Upsi, Charan, Chiru Uncle, and Surekha Aunty, you guys are special (heart).”

Chiranjeevi poses with the Olympic torch

Chiranjeevi shared a picture with an Olympic torch replica along with Surekha. He took to his Twitter handle and captioned his post as, “Absolutely thrilled to attend the inaugural of the #PARIS2024 (Eiffel tower emoji) #Olympics (Olympics symbol) A delightful moment holding the Olympic Torch replica along with Surekha! Wishing each and every player of our proud Indian Contingent, All the Very Best and the Best Medal Tally ever! Go India!!(Indian tricolour emoji) Jai Hind (Salute emoji).”

Taapsee Pannu cheers for India in Paris

Taapsee Pannu was seen cheering for India as she attended the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Her sister Shagun Pannu also joined her and husband Mathias Boe for their Paris trip. The actor who portrayed an athlete in Rashmi Rocket captioned her Instagram post as, “Day 1 of endless walking, Walking Paris’ prettiest street (coz that’s what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day! #RaniInParis #parisolympics2024.” Taapsee was seen donning a mint green saree with a white cropped vest top, complemented by oxidized bangles and gold hoop earrings.