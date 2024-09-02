Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty trek through mud, wade through water to visit temple in Karnataka. Watch

Jr NTR is on a spiritual trip in Karnataka with his mother Shalini. While there, he met Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Neel, who are taking him to various temples in the state. Rishab also shared a video of him and Jr NTR wading through water to reach the Sri Keshavanatheshwara Temple in Moodgal, Keradi. (Also Read: Jr NTR visits mom's hometown Kundapura; meets Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel) Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty visited the Sri Keshavanatheshwara Temple.

Jr NTR’s spiritual sojourn

Rishab posted a 1-minute video on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, writing, “A blessed journey to Keshavanatheshwara Temple Moodagallu.”

The video begins with a convoy of cars reaching a hill. Soon, Rishab and Jr NTR are seen dressed in shirts and veshti, trekking their way through mud. After they reach the temple, the duo and Prashanth wade through the water with their veshti tied up to reach the idol. They also take part in pooja and feed some fish in the water there before heading back.

Jr NTR also posted pictures of the trip on his Instagram, writing, “At the Sri Keshavanatheshwara Temple, Moodgal, Keradi.” The pictures show him, Rishab and Prashanth, accompanied by their wives Lakshmi Pranathi, Pragathi Shetty, and Likitha. The three couples posed for pictures outside the temple.

A day ahead of that, Jr NTR also visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple in Kundapura. Writing about visiting Karnataka and his mother’s hometown for her birthday, the actor wrote, “My mother’s forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.”

Upcoming work

Jr NTR will soon appear in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 27. He will also resume work for an untitled movie directed by Prashanth.

Prashanth’s last film was Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. A sequel for the film will be made. Rishab is helming and acting in the prequel for Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.