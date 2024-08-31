Nani disagrees with Rishab Shetty that Bollywood shows India in ‘bad light’: This happens only in a few films

What Nani said

During the chat, when Nani was asked about his opinion on the matter, he said, "I don't think Bollywood shows India in a negative light. I think what Rishab means is much more rooted stories. Somewhere, I think there's a lot of importance given to the technique and style of filmmaking rather than the core of the emotional story; this happens only in a few films. But there are some great magical films in Hindi."

He added, “So, I don't think he meant it that way, and without seeing his entire conversation, I don't want to comment more.”

More details

A few days ago, it was Times of India who quoted Rishab speaking to MetroSaga in Kannada, "Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do." He is currently filming for the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, Nani was last seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which released in theatres on Friday. The film also features SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh. The film is available in five languages--Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. So far it has earned nearly ₹15 crore nett in India. Vivek Athreya has directed the action drama.