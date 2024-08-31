Nani disagrees with Rishab Shetty that Bollywood shows India in ‘bad light’: This happens only in a few films
Rishab Shetty had some strong words to say about Bollywood. He recently won the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his directorial Kantara.
Nani thinks Rishab Shetty meant well when he said that Bollywood does not portray India in a positive light. The actor was in conversation with India Today, when he shared his perspective on the comment, adding that there are some ‘great magical films’ which are being made in the industry. (Also read: Rishab Shetty says Bollywood presents India in negative light, Reddit flags woman's waist-pinching scene from Kantara)
What Nani said
During the chat, when Nani was asked about his opinion on the matter, he said, "I don't think Bollywood shows India in a negative light. I think what Rishab means is much more rooted stories. Somewhere, I think there's a lot of importance given to the technique and style of filmmaking rather than the core of the emotional story; this happens only in a few films. But there are some great magical films in Hindi."
He added, “So, I don't think he meant it that way, and without seeing his entire conversation, I don't want to comment more.”
More details
A few days ago, it was Times of India who quoted Rishab speaking to MetroSaga in Kannada, "Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do." He is currently filming for the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.
Meanwhile, Nani was last seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which released in theatres on Friday. The film also features SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh. The film is available in five languages--Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. So far it has earned nearly ₹15 crore nett in India. Vivek Athreya has directed the action drama.
