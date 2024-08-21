Rishab Shetty says Bollywood presents India in negative light, Reddit flags woman's waist-pinching scene from Kantara

Rishab on Bollywood films

Times of India quoted Rishab speaking to MetroSaga in Kannada, "Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do."

Reddit reacts to Rishab's remark

Taking to Reddit, a post was shared with the caption, "Meanwhile Rishabh Shetty in his own film." A clip of Rishab from his film Kantara was shared in which he pinched co-star Sapthami Gowda's waist. Reacting to it, a person said, "Also another scene where he was peaking when she is bathing. It was really uncomfortable to watch; no doubt the movie was great, but sexual harassment is too normalised in Indian cinema."

A comment read, "Never-ending naval fetish." A Reddit user said, "Back when I was a child, I realized that there was something wrong with South Indian songs. Later, I realized it was the navel. They sexualize it a lot." "I still don’t get how Kantara was declared as a masterpiece back in 2022. It has a very flat screenplay almost throughout the entirety of the film and only picks up in the last 30 minutes when the twists are revealed and during the final act," read another comment.

Another person said, "This guy made one hit movie and is now thinking he's some Steven Spielberg. Kantara is an overhyped movie with little to no rewatch value and got lucky with the anti Bollywood wave that opened up avenues for regional cinema." Another comment read, "When these South Indian Actors gonna stop playing and pinching womens’ waist/stomach? It’s so uncomfortable to watch." "Real hypocrisy lies there; it's easier to jump on the Bollywood hate train, but these people need to seriously introspect their own film industries," said another person.

About Kantara

Recently, Rishab won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 70th National Film Awards for his directorial film Kantara. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Rishab, who essays the character of a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film was released on September 30, 2022. Meanwhile, he's currently filming for the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.