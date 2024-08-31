Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 2: Nani's film witnesses dip, earns over 5 crore in India

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 2: The film, which released in theatres on Friday, stars Nani and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. According to Sacnilk.com, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram witnessed a fall in its numbers on the second day of its release. It has been produced by DVV Entertainment. (Also Read | Saripodhaa Sanivaaram review: Nani, SJ Suryah's film isn't flawless but subverts tropes) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 2: Nani in a still from the film.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram India box office collection

As per the report, the film opened at ₹9 crore [Telugu: ₹8.75 crore; Tamil: ₹24 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh]. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram earned ₹5.75 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹14.75 crore. It had an overall 39.34 percent Telugu occupancy.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Vivek Athreya has directed the action drama. The movie also features SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh. The film is available in five languages--Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram gives Nani ample whistle-worthy moments while being surprisingly funny and respectful towards the subject at hand — a rare combination in commercial cinema. For example, there are moments when women suffer physical abuse on-screen, but it’s never shown to us, let alone glamourised. It’s also refreshing to see a massy movie give the antagonist more to do than leech over women. Some key moments, however, are let down by convenient writing, and the lengthy runtime could be a gripe, but the film manages to keep you engaged overall. "

Nani recently spoke about the film

Recently, Nani shared his excitement about the unique concept of the film. “I've done action films before, but within the action films, I really believe that there are different genres, and this one's very different because this just doesn't run on action blocks or just the story. But how the screenplay is done with it and also because of the lock of the story, a guy who cannot react or show his anger till Saturday and he has to face an evil guy and for a purpose, for a reason, he has to fight him but all he has is one day and the other guy has all the week,” he told news agency ANI.

He added, "So I think because of this concept, it makes this action film very, very interesting. So this is not just very different from what I have done, but I think from the films I have seen itself this is very, very different."