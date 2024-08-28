Naga Chaitanya on his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala: Will disclose the details soon

There has been chatter around the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala ever since the couple got engaged on August 8, with recent rumours indicating that they are planning in Rajasthan in 2025. Now, Naga has addressed the buzz, saying nothing has been decided yet. Also read: Daggubati family hosted a high tea for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya after their engagement: Source Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8. (Instagram)

Naga, who launched a wedding collection of a new clothing brand earlier this week, spoke about the marriage plans while interacting with the media at the event. He said that he is cherishing this new phase of life.

Naga Chaitanya breaks silence

At the event, Naga was asked if this was like a rehearsal for his upcoming wedding with Sobhita. To which, he responded, “Perhaps you could think so, that it’s a countdown kinda for my marriage.”

He was also asked if he would want a big fat Indian wedding or an intimate ceremony. Sharing his views, the actor said, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

The actor was further prodded about the date and venue for his wedding to Sobhita. Clearing the air, Naga shared that nothing has been decided as of yet, adding that he will share the details soon.

About the couple

Sobhita and Chay got engaged on August 8. Up until the official news of their engagement broke, Sobhita and Chay never directly addressed their equation, rumours regarding which had been rife for a while. On August 8, veteran actor Naga Chaitanya, father to Chay, took to his social media handles to share glimpses from the couple's intimate engagement ceremony, welcoming Sobhita to the family and wishing them love in their journey together.

The actor couple first sparked dating rumours back in the Summer of 2022. This was followed by a handful of sightings together though the two always made it a point to bypass any questions about their love life. The first time the two acknowledged their relationship was on August 9, when they shared a series of photos from their engagement ceremony.