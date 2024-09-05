Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar turn tourist mode on in New York. See pic

Actor couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar visited New York with their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, for their son, Gautam Ghattamaneni’s 18th birthday. Namrata has shared pictures of their trip on Instagram, with the latest one showing her and Mahesh posing at a street flanked by skyscrapers. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share pictures from son Gautam Ghattamaneni's 18th birthday) Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu all smiles as they pose for a picture.

Mahesh, Namrata in New York

Dressed in casuals, Mahesh and Namrata are all smiles as they pose for a click on the streets of New York. Namrata is dressed in a white t-shirt, tan pants, pink scarf, white sneakers and a black bag while Mahesh is in a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, “Somewhere between living and dreaming, there’s New York.” Her sister Shilpa Shirodkar commented under the picture with numerous heart emojis. Fans, who were also thrilled to see Mahesh’s long hair and bearded look for his next film, commented with fire emojis.

Gautam’s 18th birthday

Gautam is studying drama at the New York University. After his birthday on August 31, Namrata shared pictures of the family posing for a click before Gautam cut a chocolate cake, writing, “About last night ..celebrating 18 years of loving and living.” She also shared pictures of Gautam with his friends, who accompanied them for a celebratory dinner.

Wishing Gautam on his birthday, Namrata wrote, “To new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It’s a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright be happy and stay blessed always. Love you kid.”

Even after his birthday, Namrata still seemed to be in the mood to celebrate her son. On Thursday, she shared a throwback picture clicked with Mahesh and Gautam on the sets of Sukumar’s 1: Nenokkadine in 2014. In the picture, Gautam and Mahesh are in their costumes for the film, with the former dressed in a school uniform.

Upcoming work

Mahesh will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure film that has yet to go on floors. The film’s cast and crew is yet to be announced and Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story.

He was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram this year. The film, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Sreeleela received mixed reviews when it released on Sankranthi this year.