Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share pictures from son Gautam Ghattamaneni's 18th birthday in New York

Actor couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 18 on August 31. The couple and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni flew to New York, USA, to celebrate his special day in person. They also shared pictures of them in the Big Apple. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar are ‘proud’ parents as son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 18: ‘To new beginnings’) Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam celebrated his birthday with family.

Gautam’s birthday in NY

Gautam is studying at the New York University and his family flew down to the US to spend his big day there. Namrata shared a family picture on her Instagram stories writing, “Happy happy my big man love you so much,” with heart emojis. The picture sees Namrata, Gautam, Mahesh and Sitara posing for a picture with his friends.

A screen grab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram stories.

Mahesh also shared a sweet picture of him standing on a street and posing for a picture as Sitara hugs him tight, writing, “Meanwhile in #NYC…”

Namrata shared more pictures on her Instagram, just of her and with Sitara, writing, “The small amongst the big!! I (heart emoji) NYC.”

On Gautam’s 18th birthday, his family also shared sweet messages for him on Instagram. Mahesh wrote, “Happy 18 son! (heart emojis) Explore and enjoy this time! I love you very much…I’m a proud father today (kiss emojis).” Namrata wrote, “o new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It’s a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright be happy and stay blessed always (heart emojis) Love you kid (kiss emojis).”

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram with Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, and Prakash Raj as his co-stars. He will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure drama, which has yet to go on floors. The film’s cast and crew are yet to be revealed. The actor is yet to announce any other upcoming projects as Rajamouli takes up a chunk of his actors’ years usually while shooting films.