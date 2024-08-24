Sitara Ghattamaneni says she bunks school ‘half the time’ because of dad Mahesh Babu: ‘We have fun together’

‘At home, he’s just my dad’

When asked if she bunks school often, Sitara replied that she bunks it ‘half the time’ because of her father. She said, “Half the time I bunk school is because of my dad. On days he doesn't have work…I don't know how he does it; he persuades my mother (Namrata Shirodkar) to let me not go to school. It's great and lovely, we have fun together. I watch all his films in theatres, I recently watched Murari when it re-released. Honestly, everyone thinks of my dad as a hero. I feel that way when I watch his films. But at home, he's just my dad.”

‘Gautham and I take acting classes’

Sitara also added that she and her brother Gautham want to follow in their parents’ footsteps and become actors. “I’m waiting for the time he (Gautham) plays the hero role. He already debuted on-screen (in 1: Nenokkadine) but it was when he was a child. He’s going to NYU (New York University) now and doing a drama course for four years. He’s definitely going to be an actor. I already go to acting classes too. I used to have stage fright a year back, but I’m over it now,” she said.

Upcoming work

While Gautham has debuted on-screen as a child artiste, Sitara has only featured in an advertisement so far for a jewellery brand. Mahesh was also a child actor, mostly in his father Krishna’s films, before he transitioned to becoming a lead actor. He debuted in 1999 with Rajakumarudu but gained fame with Murari, which was released in 2001.

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released for Sankranthi this year. The film received a lukewarm response when it was released in theatres. He will now work with SS Rajamouli for an action-adventure film that is yet to go on floors. The film’s cast and crew are yet to be revealed. Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, penned the project.