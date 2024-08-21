After Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu roped in for Mufasa: The Lion King: It's an experience I will cherish with my children

Actor Mahesh Babu has been roped in to lend his voice in Mufasa: The Lion King after Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will lend his voice to Mufasa’s character for the Telugu version of Disney's highly anticipated film. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa will release in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also Read | Reddit reacts as AbRam Khan dubs for Mufasa The Lion King: 'Shanaya Kapoor se pehle iska debut ho gaya') Mahesh Babu will be Mufasa's voice in Mufasa: The Lion King.

Mahesh Babu on being part of the film

In a statement, Mahesh Babu said, “I have always admired Disney’s blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling; the character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan."

"My family means everything to me, and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special as it is an experience I will cherish with my children! I am looking forward to when my family as well as my fans will be watching Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu on the big screen on 20th December,” he added.

Who else will be part of the Telugu version of Mufasa

Brahmanandam will lend his voice to Pumbaa's character and Ali will be Timon. The Telugu trailer will launch on August 26 at 11.07 am. The film will bring new and fan-favourite characters to life and blend live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery.

Shah Rukh will be Mufasa's voice in Hindi version of film

Shah Rukh Khan is set to voice the Hindi version of the upcoming musical with sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. In the film, Shah Rukh returns to lend his voice to Mufasa, with Aryan Khan as Simba and AbRam as young Mufasa. While it would be the voice debut of AbRam, Aryan has previously worked with Shah Rukh in the Hindi version of 2019's The Lion King, in which he voiced the character of Simba, with the star lending his voice to Mufasa.

About Mufasa

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline — and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.

The voices in English language of the film are – Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), and Theo Somolu (Young Taka).

Shah Rukh and Mahesh's films

Shah Rukh doesn't have any releases this year after the back-to-back success of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. There are rumours that his daughter Suhana Khan will also star in the movie.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast, including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others. He is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29.