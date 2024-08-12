Reddit reacts as AbRam Khan dubs for Mufasa The Lion King: 'Shanaya Kapoor se pehle iska debut ho gaya'

Some are also commenting about how the school-going star kid has already worked on a film, while another star kid, who happens to be a close family friend – Shanaya Kapoor – still awaits her first project.

Reactions to AbRam's 'debut'

A Redditor commented, "Shanaya Kapoor se pehle iska debut ho gaya (Before Shanaya, AbRam has made his debut)." Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak was announced in 2022; she was to be seen with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani in the Karan Johar-backed film, which has now reportedly been shelved. Shanaya will now make her film debut with Vrushabha. The Malayalam film will feature actor Mohanlal in the lead role.

Another person responded to a meme of a girl howling that was shared with 'Shanaya right now', "Hahahahahahaha this made my day..." A person also said, "Uffff the burn..."

Some also compared AbRam's Hindi to his sister Suhana Khan's; she made her acting debut in the Netflix film, The Archies, in 2023. A comment read, "How do Shah Rukh’s sons speak Hindi better than Suhana?"

Another person wrote, "I have same question." A Redditor also said, "Why does Suhana sound so bad? The boys sound good." Another commented, “Lion King's Hindi dubbed version is now officially Shah Rukh’s family film lol.”

More about the film

In Mufasa: The Lion King, Shah Rukh returns to lend his voice to Mufasa, with Aryan as Simba and AbRam as young Mufasa. Shah Rukh shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday. While it would be the voice debut of AbRam, Aryan has previously worked with Shah Rukh in the Hindi version of 2019's The Lion King, in which he voiced the character of Simba with the actor lending his voice to Mufasa.