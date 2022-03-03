Shanaya Kapoor to debut with Bedhadak: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday cheer for her. Sanjay Kapoor says 'you deserve this'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is finally making her acting debut with Karan Johar's next production, Bedhadak. She will be seen in the film with fellow debutants Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The posters of the film were shared by Karan Johar on Thursday. All from Shanaya's uncle Anil Kapoor to cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have congratulated her on her debut film. Also read: Bedhadak: Karan Johar shares posters, announces Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada

Sharing Shanaya's solo poster on social media platforms, Karan wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"

He also shared a poster featuring Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh and wrote, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family.”

Sanjay was among the first ones to pen a note for Shanaya. He wrote, “So so so proud of you Shanaya waited For this day since a long long time, you have worked very very hard so you deserve this mind blowing launch so glad that a super director like Shashank is going to direct you and it’s a Dharma production, love you #bedhadak.” His wife Maheep Kapoor wrote for Shanaya, “Shine bright my love.”

Shanaya had earlier assisted on the sets of cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjab Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Congratulating the Bedhadak actors, Janhvi wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Oh my God so stoked about this. So excited and proud of you @shanayakapoor02 you're a star and I know you are going to kill it. And @itslakshya I am so happy everyone is finally going to see how amazing you are on the big screen. @gurfatehpirzada can't wait to see you shine!”

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan congratulated Shanaya Kapoor.

Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor congratulated Shanaya Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Her uncle Anil Kapoor wrote, “Pure fire. Can't wait for #Bedhadak.” Cousin Arjun Kapoor advised Shanaya, "Better work your butt off it's an opportunity of a lifetime." Sharing another poster featuring the film cast, he wrote, "So happy and excited to see this poster, cannot wait to see them on the big screen. All the best guys." His girlfriend Malaika Arora also wrote, "All the best sweetheart."

Suhana Khan wrote, “Can't wait. Love you the most.” Ananya Panday wrote, “This looks like so much fun. Can't wait. Love you my Shani.”

