Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar are ‘proud’ parents as son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 18: ‘To new beginnings’

Actor couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are ‘proud’ parents as their son Gautam turns 18 on August 31. The couple took to Instagram to share their happiness on the occasion, along with pictures of Gautam. (Also Read: Sitara Ghattamaneni on carrying Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's legacy forward: ‘I am only 12, so I am not sure’) Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu with their children Sitara, Gautam.

Mahesh, Namrata wish Gautam

Mahesh shared a sweet picture of Gautam dressed in a black shirt and jeans and smiling at the camera, writing, “Happy 18 son!! (heart emojis) Explore & enjoy this time (sparkle emojis) I love you very much.. I’m a proud father today (kiss emojis) @gautamghattamaneni.”

Namrata shared a picture seemingly taken as Gautam entered his dorm room at New York University in the US, writing, “To new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It’s a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright be happy and stay blessed always (heart emojis) Love you kiiiid (kiss emojis) @gautamghattamaneni.”

She also shared a picture of Mahesh, Gautam and Sitara on her Instagram stories, writing, “Happy birthday (cake emoji) kid (heart emojis).”

A screen grab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram stories.

Gautam to follow in parents’ footsteps

For the unversed, Gautam wants to pursue acting like his parents, Mahesh and Namrata. He is attending a four-year drama course at NYU and is expected to act in films once he’s done.

His sister Sitara recently spoke about carrying on the family legacy with iDream Media, saying, “I’m waiting for the time he (Gautham) plays the hero role. He already debuted on-screen (in 1: Nenokkadine) but it was when he was a child. He’s going to NYU now and doing a drama course for four years. He’s definitely going to be an actor. I already go to acting classes too. I used to have stage fright a year back, but I’m over it now.”

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram with Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj as his co-stars. He will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli’s action adventure drama that is yet to go on floors.