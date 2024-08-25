Sitara Ghattamaneni on carrying Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's legacy forward: ‘I am only 12, so I am not sure’

‘It feels great to be part of this family’

When the interviewer asked Sitara how she feels carrying on the family legacy, given that her grandfather Krishna was also a famous actor, she said that it ‘feels good’ to be part of the family. She said, “It feels really good to be able to carry this legacy forward. It feels great to be part of this wonderful family. I get asked a lot if I want to act. It's something I'm considering a lot right now. I am interested in both acting and modelling, actually. But I am only 12, so I am not sure yet.”

Sitara made her modelling debut with the jewellery brand PMJ last year and she shared how her parents have inspired her to give her best. She said, “My mom is the strict one, nanna (father) pampers me a lot. I remember when he first saw my PMJ ad, he was going to cry. Even from my mom, I feel like I got her fashion sense. I'm mad she didn't keep more of her clothes for me. It's great she had such a great modelling career and won Miss India. I love her photos from Miss India.”

In the same interview, Sitara also revealed that she and her brother Gautham are getting trained in acting. While Sitara is getting trained in Hyderabad, her brother attends a four-year drama course at New York University.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released for Sankranthi this year. The film clashed with HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga, receiving a lukewarm response. He will soon work in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure film that is yet to go on floors. The film is penned by Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, and it’s cast and crew are yet to be revealed.