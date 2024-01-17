Mahesh Babu reveals smoking beedi in Guntur Kaaram gave him migraine: 'Won't encourage it'

Actor Mahesh Babu recently opened up about his smoking scenes in his latest film, Guntur Kaaram. Speaking to Haarika and Hassine Creations, who backed the film, Mahesh Babu revealed he initially had migraines after smoking beedi for the film. He revealed he replaced them later with 'ayurvedic beedi'', and also clarified that he isn't encouraging people to smoke. Also read: Mahesh Babu on acing smoking scene in Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh Babu on smoking scenes in Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu said, “I don't smoke and won't encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I got migraine. I went and told Trivikram [Srinivas] and he was thinking about what to do. Then he researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it.”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram features Mahesh Babu in the lead and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Before Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). The action film stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

The film is about a don from Guntur and his love story. It is backed by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Guntur Kaaram success party

On Makar Sankranthi, Mahesh Babu hosted a success party at his residence with his team of Guntur Kaaram. From Mahesh Babu to Namrata Shirodkar to Sitara to Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dil Raju and Vamsi, it was attended by the actor's co-stars, close friends and family members.

Sharing the photos, Mahesh wrote on social media, “Happy Sankranthi! Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram #DilRaju @vamsi84 @sreeleela14 @Meenakshiioffl.” Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar was also a part of the celebration.

She posted inside photos from her stay at the actor's house. She clicked a selfie with Namrata, Sitara and others and captioned it, “Celebration continues.” This was followed by another photo which read, “About last night.”

