Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 4: Mahesh Babu film remains steady, earns 14.5 crore in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 4: Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Mahesh Babu-starrer earned almost the same amount on Monday and Sunday. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film did a roughly ₹14.5 crore nett business in India on Monday. It had collected ₹14.05 crore nett in India on Sunday. Also read: Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 3 Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 4: Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in a still from the film.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection

On Friday, the film registered a great opening; it collected ₹41.3 crore nett in India. However, on Saturday Guntur Kaaram saw a 67.19 percent decline in numbers, making ₹13.55 crore nett in India. Meanwhile, its latest day-wise numbers are now on par with Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, which crossed the ₹50 crore in India recently amid positive word of mouth.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The film had collected ₹16 crore on Sunday and an estimated ₹14.5 crore nett in India on Monday. In comparison, Guntur Kaaram earned ₹14.05 crore and ₹14.5 crore nett on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The film is also clashing with Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, among others films released over the Pongal and Sankranthi weekend.

About Guntur Kaaram

The Telugu film featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Apart from Mahesh, the action film features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. The film is about a don from Guntur, and his love story.

Guntur Kaaram has been produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Before Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Guntur Kaaram success bash

On Makar Sankranthi, Mahesh Babu hosted a success party at his residence with the team of Guntur Kaaram in attendance. He was seen alongside co-stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the pictures. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar also joined the celebrations.

Namrata’s sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, was also a part of the bash. She shared glimpses from the bash on Instagram Stories and captured some moments with Namrata as well as her and Mahesh's daughter Sitara.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place