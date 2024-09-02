Chiranjeevi Konidela shares unseen pic, Ram Charan lauds Pawan Kalyan's ‘strength’ on his birthday

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, turned 56 on September 6. His brother, actor Chiranjeevi Konidela and nephew, actor Ram Charan, shared their love for him on X (formerly Twitter), lauding his ‘strength and dedication’ towards the people of AP. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu birthday updates postponed due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana) Pawan Kalyan shares a close relationship with his brother Chiranjeevi, nephew Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan wish Pawan Kalyan

Chiranjeevi shared an old unseen picture of him and his wife Surekha with Pawan. In the picture, Surekha looks elsewhere while Chiranjeevi puts his arm around his younger brother and smiles for a click. Sharing it, he wrote in Telugu, “Kalyan babu. Your birthday comes around every year but this one is special. At the right time, you have stepped up as the elder son of the people of Andhra Pradesh and a leader to bring about change.”

He added, “They invited you into their lives as a leader with ethics, honesty, stability and commitment. Your place in their hearts is permanent. A leader like you is the need of the hour. Miracles must happen. The people of Andhra and I believe only you can do that. Happy birthday. May you live long.”

Ram shared a picture of Pawan smiling at one of his political rallys, writing, “Happiest Birthday to our Power Star @PawanKalyan garu! Your strength, dedication, and compassion for those in need have always inspired me and many others too I am sure. Your selfless acts, your leadership, the dedicated focus on addressing the needs of the people advocating for social justice and striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged in Andhra Pradesh is incredibly inspiring!! May God continue to guide and bless and give you more strength..”

Allu Arjun also wished his uncle on his birthday with, “Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu.”

Upcoming work

Pawan is yet to wrap up shooting for his films They Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Chiranjeevi’s socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara will be released on Sankranthi next year. Ram’s Game Changer will be released in December this year. He also has films lined up with Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. Arjun will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will also be released in December.