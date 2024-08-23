Ram Charan's new gift to his daughter Klin Kaara has a Magadheera connect; know how

Actor Ram Charan recently attended an event hosted by a vehicular brand in Hyderabad. While there, he discussed his passion for animals, revealing that his recent gift for daughter Klin Kaara had a Magadheera (2009) connection. (Also Read: Ram Charan shares a sweet glimpse of Klin Kaara's ‘memorable’ first trip to Paris with Chiranjeevi) Ram Charan in a still from Magadheera and with his daughter Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan’s gift to Klin Kaara

Ram shared at the event that he recently had a special gift for his daughter Kaara, revealing that she’s also learning to ride horses like her father. He said, “There is one passion that I have. I love animals and I have about 15 horses on a farm. They’re close to my heart. In Magadheera I rode a horse called Badshah. After we wrapped up shooting I asked SS Rajamouli garu if I could keep it. It’s at my farm. How beautiful is it that it recently had a baby. I gifted that foal to my daughter. She’s very young but she rides it on a baby saddle. It’s a passion I share with her.”

Ram Charan in Magadheera

For the unversed, Ram played dual roles in the 2009 SS Rajamouli-directorial Magadheera. He played a street bike racer called Harsha, who remembers his past as a warrior called Kaala Bhairava. Magadheera was the first hit in Ram’s career. The Hindi film Raabta (2017) courted controversy when it was released by producer Allu Aravind due to its similarities to the story and characters of Magadheera. The film had Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and was directed by Dinesh Vijan.

Upcoming work

Ram will soon star in director Shankar’s debut Telugu film Game Changer, which will be released in theatres later this year. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Jayaram and others in key roles. Thaman S composed the film’s music, and the song Jaragandi from the film received mixed reviews. Ram also spoke about his upcoming movie with Buchi Babu Sana at the event, revealing that it will be a comedy. The film will also star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He also has a film lined up with Sukumar.