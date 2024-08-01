Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi loved her hair: ‘I will never cut it for any role’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken a vow to never go bald for a character onscreen. And that is because of her mother Sridevi. The actor has revealed that the late cine icon was proud of her mane, which is why she will never chop it off for any reason. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she wants to be part Mr India 2, sequel to her late mother Sridevi's 1987 film Mr India Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Ulajh.

Janhvi spoke about what she will never do for her reel life when she appeared on the IMDb exclusive segment Ask Each Other Anything to talk about her film Ulajh. She was joined by Roshan Mathew in the segment.

The no-go area

When asked what one thing she would never do for a role, Kapoor mentioned that she would not go bald, even if it was a life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“They can just put a bald cap on or use VFX. I have dislocated my shoulder, I’ve bled, broken bones, put myself through all kinds of trauma and torture, but going bald is something I refuse to do,” Janhvi said.

The actor added, “Even for my character in Ulajh, Sudhanshu wanted me to cut my hair short and it was my biggest fight with him”.

She recalled an incident when her mother yelled at her for cutting her hair short.

“Because I remember during Dhadak when I cut my hair, my mom yelled at me a lot and she was like, ‘how could you? Do not cut your hair for any role.’ Every third or fourth day, she used to put oil in my hair and massage my head. She was very proud of my hair. So I will not cut my hair,” said the actor.

More about Ulajh

The film stars Janhvi in the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Suhana. Within the cinematic narrative, Janhvi portrays the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, a character tasked with skillfully navigating a challenging mission at the London embassy under significant scrutiny. Her role will confront the issue of nepotism head-on, defying societal expectations and stereotypes. Actor Gulshan Devaiah is also in the film as an undercover agent.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a labyrinth of concealed truths and acts of betrayal, hinting at the existence of an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of covert agents and propels Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film will release on August 2.