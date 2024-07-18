Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh co-star says he 'can see a glimpse of Sridevi' in actor: We were all fans of her mother

Rajesh Tailang, who will be next seen in Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor, has spoken about how she has 'a glimpse of' her late mother Sridevi. Speaking with Mid-Day, Rajesh praised Janhvi calling her 'natural, supportive and grounded actor'. (Also Read | Ulajh trailer: Janhvi Kapoor fights nepotism label as a diplomat in this tense thriller. Watch) Rajesh Tailang spoke about the late Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Rajesh spoke about Ulajh co-stars

Rajesh said, "All my co-stars in Ulajh are so sincere, and did such a good job. I don’t think I was as good an actor at their age. Roshan and Gulshan are thoughtful actors. They do a scene not just for the sake of it; they put a lot of thought and hard work behind it.”

Rajesh praises Janhvi, compares her to Sridevi

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Rajesh added, “She is hard-working and a natural. She is a supportive and grounded actor, which helps you as a co-star. We were all fans of her mother. You can see a glimpse of Sridevi-ji in her.” Janhvi is the elder daughter of Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She has a younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018.

About Ulajh

Fans will see Janhvi next in Ulajh as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

About Ulajh trailer

The trailer, unveiled recently, showed Janhvi's character, Suhana, as the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, navigating a perilous path where every move is scrutinized. Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy.

Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Janhvi's character into a desperate struggle for survival.

Janhvi on working in Ulajh

Speaking about her role, Janhvi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Portraying a diplomat for the first time has been both humbling and fascinating. Suhana's strength and vulnerabilities resonated with me, and I'm eager for audiences to experience her journey."

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh, scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2.