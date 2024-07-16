Ulajh trailer: Janhvi Kapoor fights nepotism label as a diplomat in this tense thriller. Watch

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's next, titled Ulajh, is here. On Tuesday, Junglee Pictures shared the tense 2 minutes-long trailer of the political thriller, which sees Janhvi in the role of a young bureaucrat who is suspected of being a spy and leaking confidential information. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says ‘are you mad’ when asked if she's getting married to Shikhar Pahariya) Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh trailer.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Janhvi's Suhana Bhatia, a graduate of St. Stephen's College and Harvard University, who is now the youngest Deputy High Commissioner of the country. Her colleagues doubt her ability, calling her a product of nepotism who does not deserve to hold that position.

The twist in the tale arrives in the entry of Gulshan Devaiah's character, who seems to be playing an undercover agent. He asks for papers from Janhvi, who asks him whether he thinks that he will be saved. Meanwhile, there are hints that there is an internal leak, and the lives of two government undercover agents are in danger. In the midst of this, Suhana disappears for 24 hours. The trailer ends with her saying that a trap has been set for her and she will not give up without a fight.

More details

Ulajh is backed by the makers of Raazi, Badhaai Do and Talvar. It is helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, and also stars Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The script is co-written by Sudhanshu and Parveez Shaikh, while Atika Chauhan has penned the dialogues. The movie produced by Vineet Jain will be releasing on July 5, 2024.

Ulajh marks Janhvi's second release of the year after Mr and Mrs Mahi, which released in theatres on May 31. She has Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1, and Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.