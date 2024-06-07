Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 7: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's film sees a dip, yet to cross 25 cr

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 7: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is struggling to collect more than ₹ 2 cr on single days in its first week. According to Sacnilk.com, the sports drama has now collected ₹ 1.75 crore on its first Thursday. Mr and Mrs Mahi released in theatres on May 31. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything) Mr and Mrs Mahi sees Rakummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor team up again after Roohi.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office update

Mr and Mrs Mahi saw a dip in collections on the weekdays. The film opened well, and earned ₹6.75 crore on day one of its release. On day two, it earned ₹4.6 crore, and ₹5.5 crore on day three. First Monday the collections dropped and the film earned ₹2.15 crore. Including the collections of day 7, the film has now earned ₹ 24.45 crore.

The report also added that the Sharan Sharma film had an overall 10.58% Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

More details

Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar, who were earlier seen in the horror-comedy Roohi (2021). The film sees Rajkummar play Mahendra, who dreams of playing cricket for the country whereas Janhvi plays Mahima, a doctor. She also shares a love for cricket even though she does not take it much seriously. Soon after they marry, he realizes that he can no longer pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer, and catches Mahima's talent for the sport. He then decides to coach Mahima.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Mr and Mrs Mahi is a one-time watch for its earnest performances, but the film is devoid of a superlative script or wow moments. It's an ambitious sports film that tries to make a point, but sadly misses the shot. I wish at least in the title, Mrs came before Mr and we could have then celebrated women in cricket a little more."