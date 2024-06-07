Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 7: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's film sees a dip, yet to cross ₹25 cr
Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 7: The sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma witnessed a dip in collection in the weekdays.
Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 7: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is struggling to collect more than ₹ 2 cr on single days in its first week. According to Sacnilk.com, the sports drama has now collected ₹ 1.75 crore on its first Thursday. Mr and Mrs Mahi released in theatres on May 31. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything)
Mr and Mrs Mahi box office update
Mr and Mrs Mahi saw a dip in collections on the weekdays. The film opened well, and earned ₹6.75 crore on day one of its release. On day two, it earned ₹4.6 crore, and ₹5.5 crore on day three. First Monday the collections dropped and the film earned ₹2.15 crore. Including the collections of day 7, the film has now earned ₹ 24.45 crore.
The report also added that the Sharan Sharma film had an overall 10.58% Hindi occupancy on Thursday.
More details
Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar, who were earlier seen in the horror-comedy Roohi (2021). The film sees Rajkummar play Mahendra, who dreams of playing cricket for the country whereas Janhvi plays Mahima, a doctor. She also shares a love for cricket even though she does not take it much seriously. Soon after they marry, he realizes that he can no longer pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer, and catches Mahima's talent for the sport. He then decides to coach Mahima.
An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Mr and Mrs Mahi is a one-time watch for its earnest performances, but the film is devoid of a superlative script or wow moments. It's an ambitious sports film that tries to make a point, but sadly misses the shot. I wish at least in the title, Mrs came before Mr and we could have then celebrated women in cricket a little more."
