 Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 05, 2024 07:15 PM IST

In Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film revolves around a couple with a passion for cricket.

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also features actor Rajkummar Rao, is going steady at the box office. And the actor has given a shout out to her fans, saying their love and support push her to work harder. (Also read: Mr and Mrs Mahi review: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor throw a no ball despite a perfect partnership)

Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi released on May 31.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr and Mrs Mahi released on May 31.

The film, which released on May 31, has amassed 21.10 crore in its first five days. Janhvi has penned a thank you note to her fans.

Gratitude towards her fans

Reacting to the response to the film, Janhvi said in a statement, “Your love has motivated me to keep going and keep working even harder and pushing myself in my craft".

“Your love is worth everything! Mr and Mrs Mahi is a piece of my heart and for all those who understood and connected with what we were trying to say, thank you,” she added.

About the film

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features Janhvi as Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, essayed by Rajkummar, spots cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream. He also becomes her coach. For the film, Janhvi underwent two years of rigorous training and overcame several injuries such as shoulder dislocation.

The film's title is a tribute to the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, who is lovingly called Mahi by his fans and teammates.

It also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab among others. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. Janhvi and Rajkummar were earlier seen in horror comedy Roohi.

The film was released on May 31. It earned 6.75 crore on day one of its release, 4.6 crore on day two, 5.5 crore on day three and 2.15 crore on day four, as per Sacnilk.com. On day five, the film earned 2.10 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has earned 21.10 crore. The film had an overall 10.60% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Janhvi’s next project

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the mythological epic Karna, and Devara opposite Junior NTR. She also has projects such as Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything
© 2024 HindustanTimes
