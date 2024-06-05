Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything

The film, which released on May 31, has amassed ₹21.10 crore in its first five days. Janhvi has penned a thank you note to her fans.

Gratitude towards her fans

Reacting to the response to the film, Janhvi said in a statement, “Your love has motivated me to keep going and keep working even harder and pushing myself in my craft".

“Your love is worth everything! Mr and Mrs Mahi is a piece of my heart and for all those who understood and connected with what we were trying to say, thank you,” she added.

About the film

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features Janhvi as Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, essayed by Rajkummar, spots cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream. He also becomes her coach. For the film, Janhvi underwent two years of rigorous training and overcame several injuries such as shoulder dislocation.

The film's title is a tribute to the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, who is lovingly called Mahi by his fans and teammates.

It also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab among others. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. Janhvi and Rajkummar were earlier seen in horror comedy Roohi.

The film was released on May 31. It earned ₹6.75 crore on day one of its release, ₹4.6 crore on day two, ₹5.5 crore on day three and ₹2.15 crore on day four, as per Sacnilk.com. On day five, the film earned ₹2.10 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has earned ₹21.10 crore. The film had an overall 10.60% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Janhvi’s next project

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the mythological epic Karna, and Devara opposite Junior NTR. She also has projects such as Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.