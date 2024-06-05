Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film takes India total to over 21 crore

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 5: The romantic drama has been witnessing a dip in its earnings in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹2 crore on Tuesday. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (Also Read | Mr and Mrs Mahi review: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor throw a no ball despite a perfect partnership) Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Mr and Mrs Mahi's at India box office

The film earned ₹6.75 crore on day one of its release, ₹4.6 crore on day two, ₹5.5 crore on day three and ₹2.15 crore on day four, as per Sacnilk.com. On day five, the film earned ₹2.10 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has earned ₹21.10 crore. The film had an overall 10.60% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor played Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, essayed by Rajkummar, spots cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream. He also becomes her coach.

Mr and Mrs Mahi also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab among others. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. Janhvi and Rajkummar were earlier seen in Maddock Films' horror comedy Roohi.

Janhvi on her film's box office performances

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Janhvi responded when asked whether she worries about the box office performance of her movies. Jahnvi had said every film eventually finds its audience, “Eventually, what's meant to happen with a film always happens and it might not be what you expect but it will be what a film deserves. Every film has a destiny.”

She added, "Sometimes you don't get what you hope out of a film. I've been in many scenarios where I've put all my eggs in one basket and I'm like, 'With this film, everything will be set'. But sometimes you don't realise what you need out of it."