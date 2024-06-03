Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao film witnesses growth, earns nearly 6 cr on first Sunday

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 3: The romantic drama stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film saw a jump in its numbers on its first Sunday, taking its India total to nearly ₹17 crore. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (Also Read | Mr and Mrs Mahi review: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor throw a no ball despite a perfect partnership) Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Mr and Mrs Mahi's domestic box office

The film earned ₹6.75 crore on day one of its release and ₹4.6 crore on day two. On day three it minted ₹5.50 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has earned ₹16.85 crore. The film had an overall 22.24% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab among others. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar Rao. Janhvi and RajKummar were earlier seen in Roohi.

Janhvi on her character in the film

Recently speaking with news agency ANI, Janhvi talked about her Sridevi and said that her character of Mahima in the film finds resemblance with her late mother's ebullient and vivacious roles. Janhvi had said, "I believe that all the characters that I have played till date, among them, I think the 'chulbulapan (vivacious)' character I haven't got a chance to do that yet. All the characters have been very innocent and kind. But in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', we had decided from the start that Mahima's character would be very funny and strong. I hope you will feel the same even after watching this film."

On her character, she had said, "My character's name is Mahima, short form Mahi. She loves her husband a lot and she is always a very innocent girl. She thinks that she is living her own life but in reality, she does what other people say. Whether it is about listening to her father or her husband. So, she hasn't learned to recognize, know and use her own voice. And that is her journey in this film."