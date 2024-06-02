Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film earns 11.25 crore so far in India

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 2: Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film saw a slight dip in its on the second day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹11 crore nett so far. Mr and Mrs Mahi is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (Also Read | Mr and Mrs Mahi review: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor throw a no ball despite a perfect partnership) Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 2: The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Mr and Mrs Mahi India box office

The film earned ₹ 6.75 crore on day one of its release. On day two, it collected ₹4.50 crore net in India as per early estimates. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has earned ₹11.25 crore. The film had an overall 20.13% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Mr and Mrs Mahi movie review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Janhvi looks very one-dimensional throughout the film. If anything, it's her scenes with Rajkummar that lift her performance. Together as a pair, the two had a refreshing chemistry, and I wish the director played on that bit a little more. Soon after their wedding and following a funny first night, romance sparks between them, but it vanishes all too quickly. And honestly, that's exactly the level of interest you'd have in the film; it vanishes before you even know it. Mr and Mrs Mahi is a one-time watch for its earnest performances, but the film is devoid of a superlative script or wow moments. It's an ambitious sports film that tries to make a point, but sadly misses the shot. I wish at least in the title, Mrs came before Mr and we could have then celebrated women in cricket a little more."

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

The romantic drama stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma , Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab among others. The trailer showed in flashback scenes that Rajkummar's character's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it. When he discovers she can play cricket, he decides to coach her.

The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar Rao. Janhvi and RajKummar were earlier seen in Roohi.