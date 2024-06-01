 Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film does well, opens at ₹7 crore in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film does well, opens at 7 crore in India

ByAnanya Das
Jun 01, 2024 07:51 AM IST

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film registered a good opening. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: The romantic drama, starring RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, performed well on the first day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned 7 crore nett in India on Friday. Mr and Mrs Mahi had an overall 56.15 percent Hindi occupancy, as per the report. (Also Read | Mr and Mrs Mahi review: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor throw a no ball despite a perfect partnership)

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Mr and Mrs Mahi movie review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Janhvi looks very one-dimensional throughout the film. If anything, it's her scenes with Rajkummar that lift her performance. Together as a pair, the two had a refreshing chemistry, and I wish the director played on that bit a little more. Soon after their wedding and following a funny first night, romance sparks between them, but it vanishes all too quickly. And honestly, that's exactly the level of interest you'd have in the film; it vanishes before you even know it. Mr and Mrs Mahi is a one-time watch for its earnest performances, but the film is devoid of a superlative script or wow moments. It's an ambitious sports film that tries to make a point, but sadly misses the shot. I wish at least in the title, Mrs came before Mr and we could have then celebrated women in cricket a little more."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar Rao. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. 

Janhvi and RajKummar were earlier seen in Roohi. The trailer showed in flashback scenes that Rajkummar's character's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it. When he discovers she can play cricket, he decides to coach her. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film does well, opens at 7 crore in India
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On