Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film does well, opens at 7 crore in India

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: The romantic drama, starring RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, performed well on the first day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹7 crore nett in India on Friday. Mr and Mrs Mahi had an overall 56.15 percent Hindi occupancy, as per the report. (Also Read | Mr and Mrs Mahi review: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor throw a no ball despite a perfect partnership) Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Mr and Mrs Mahi movie review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Janhvi looks very one-dimensional throughout the film. If anything, it's her scenes with Rajkummar that lift her performance. Together as a pair, the two had a refreshing chemistry, and I wish the director played on that bit a little more. Soon after their wedding and following a funny first night, romance sparks between them, but it vanishes all too quickly. And honestly, that's exactly the level of interest you'd have in the film; it vanishes before you even know it. Mr and Mrs Mahi is a one-time watch for its earnest performances, but the film is devoid of a superlative script or wow moments. It's an ambitious sports film that tries to make a point, but sadly misses the shot. I wish at least in the title, Mrs came before Mr and we could have then celebrated women in cricket a little more."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar Rao. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan.

Janhvi and RajKummar were earlier seen in Roohi. The trailer showed in flashback scenes that Rajkummar's character's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it. When he discovers she can play cricket, he decides to coach her. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.