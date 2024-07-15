Janhvi Kapoor says ‘are you mad’ when asked if she's getting married to Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor left everyone in splits at the event for her upcoming film Ulajh. The actor was asked if the ‘secret’ she posed on her Instagram stories had anything to do with her marrying her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and she had a hilarious response. (Also Read: What was Orry upto at the Ambani wedding? Playing hot or not with celeb looks. Here's who won...) Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Janhvi Kapoor on getting married

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories on Monday morning and wrote, “Guys!! I have a secret. Can’t wait to share it with you!” The secret, as it turned out, was about the trailer launch of her upcoming film Ulajh. In the evening, when she was attending an event for the film, a reporter asked her, “Janhvi, is there some wedding news?” She hilariously replied, “Are you mad?” Then she was asked what the ‘secret’ she posted was about, and she said, “You’ll know tomorrow.”

Janhvi and Shikhar

Janhvi and Shikhar don’t shy away from making public appearances together. They’ve been to red-carpet events and Bollywood parties together, and they even visited Tirupathi with Orry. Janhvi once even flaunted a pendant with Shiku written on it. The most recent event they were seen at together was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Shikhar even hooted as she posed for the cameras in a gold lehenga.

On Koffee With Karan, she also hinted at their on-off relationship on season 2. When Karan Johar asked her to name three people on her speed dial list, she said, “Papa, Khushu (Khushi Kapoor) and Shikuuu (Shikhar).” Later, she played coy, adding, “Just because we are really good friends.”

Upcoming work

Janhvi was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film directed by Sharan Sharma saw her play a doctor-turned-cricketer. She will soon be seen in Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain and Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi is debuting in Tollywood soon with Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR. She plays Thangam in the film. She will also star alongside Ram Charan in his next film with Buchi Babu Sana.