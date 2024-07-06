Anant Ambani's sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar cuts can-can from her dress: Had to cut it off before the dance

Major green flag alert

Janhvi wore a beautiful lehenga that was all mermaid-y at the bottom. Her peacock-inspired lehenga was totally gorgeous. She shared some pics from the ceremony on her social media, and some emerged online.

In one pic, Shikhar is seen cutting the can-can under her lehenga so she could dance more easily. Now, how cute is that?

While the picture of Shikhar cutting her dress was posted on social media, it was Janhvi’s post on her Instagram handle, which revealed the reason behind it.

The candid moment.

More about her dress

The actor shared a detailed note about her breathtaking attire for the sangeet ceremony, calling it a love-letter to Jamnagar from her side.

“For the last leg of celebrations I knew I wanted to wear things that have a personal meaning. Since so many of my most special memories have been in Jamnagar, in complete solitude from the world surrounded by nature and beauty and wildlife, and people I care about so deeply- we decided to take inspiration from there,” she shared.

Her attire featured an ornamented blouse with blue and green sequins on the bust and a sheer look on the neck. She completed the look with a choker embellishment.

Talking about the attire, she shared, “Everywhere you look in Jamnagar, you will be greeted by a beautifully preening peacock or two, or three; or 10. Entering your lawns, fluttering their feathers, skipping across the roads, sometimes eating your breakfast. And so what started off as a peacock coloured lehenga, ended up as a full on peacock feather skirt!!

Janhvi added, “So in honour of DDC and PPC, in honour of the JAM WAGS- in honour of our Jam Mems and most importantly in honour of Anant and @radhmerch1610 who always make us feel like their home is ours- a peacock lehenga executed to perfection by the genius @manishmalhotra05 and his most dedicated team of artists. M the details on this piece have left me speechless, thank you for making me feel special always”.

“And special shout-out to @niharikavaggarwal for always giving in to my whims and fancies and annoying ideas (heart emoji) sorry had to cut the can-can off before the dance,” she concluded.

About the sangeet

Pop icon Justin Bieber performed at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony, followed by Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Badshah. The ceremony was attended by several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal. The event was held at The Grand Theatre within the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).