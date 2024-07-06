Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Badshah took this much money to perform

Money matters

The sangeet ceremony was held in Mumbai on Friday, where Badshah performed with singer Karan Aujla. Now, we have got to know that he charged ₹4 crore to perform at the wedding. This comes after several reports claimed that Justin Bieber was paid $10 million for his performance at the event.

Several videos of his performance from the sangeet with Karan have emerged online, in which the duo are seen bringing the house down with their energetic music.

In one video, actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently enjoying the success of Tauba Tauba song by Karan Aujla, is seen joining the singer in the middle of the dance floor. They groove to Karan and Ikky’s Softly. They were joined by Ananya Panday and Orry. Actor Arjun Kapoor was also seen dancing in sync with the tunes.

In another video, actor Sara Ali Khan is seen dancing on Karan Aujla and Badshah’s tunes. In fact, Sara even spoke to Karan and greeted the singer. Karan and Sara are seen holding hands as they dance together.

About the sangeet ceremony

The night was a perfect mix of glam, music and revelry. It saw back-back performances by pop star Justin Bieber and by film stars such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In attendance were the who's who of the entertainment industry and sports arena, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor as well as cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav. As reflected in the videos, the vibe was easy and the mood was light. After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant and Radhika will get married on July 12 in Mumbai.