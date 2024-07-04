Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet; being paid $10 million to perform

The Bieber has landed! Justin Bieber reached India on Thursday.

Singer Justin Bieber will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities on Friday. On Thursday, pictures and videos of the singer arriving in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. (Also Read | Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at grand Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Report)

Justin Bieber is in India

In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Justin's car was seen in Mumbai. Earlier, India Today reported that Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are also in talks with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in Mumbai.

As per a report in a Portuguese portal LeoDias, Justin is being paid $10 million by the Ambani family for his performance.

About Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities

Recently, their family organised a spectacular mameru ceremony. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with mother Purnima Dalal, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka, Anant and Radhika and Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were seen attending the ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

In the videos, the Ambani residence was seen fully decked up. It was embellished with red, pink, and orange flowers. Golden lights were also placed throughout to enhance its splendour. A digital screen was also installed, featuring caricatures of Anant and Radhika. "All the best," it read.

Anant and Radhika's wedding plans

A highlight of the Ambani family's wedding plans includes a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. As part of the wedding festivities, Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where she personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after sampling various chaats at his establishment. Anant, Radhika, Mukesh and Nita also organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities timeline

Recently, the wedding invitation surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the preparations for the event. The main ceremonies will commence with the Shubh Vivah (wedding function), and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.