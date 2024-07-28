'Curly Tales' anchor Kamiya Jani trolled for calling idli-chicken curry 'weird combination' in Janhvi Kapoor interview

Kamiya Jani, founder of Curly Tales, is facing backlash on social media after a clip of her interview with actor Janhvi Kapoor from last month, went viral. In the interview held at Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Bandra, held over a meal, the interviewer expressed surprise at the combination of idli and chicken curry as well as at eating i Kamiya Jani interviewed Janhvi Kapoor at the actor's home in Mumbai.(File photos)

dli with hand.

At the dining table, Janhvi Kapoor's household staff laid out a spread of homely food, which included dosa, idli, chicken curry, paneer bhurji and moong dal chilla for the actor and Jani.

"Chicken curry which actually you should have with the idli," Kapoor tells Jani, urging her to try the beloved south Indian staple with the chicken curry.

"Wait. What? Chicken curry with idli?" a surprised Kamiya Jani asks Kapoor.

"You have to try that," the Bollywood actor says.

"What is this combination? Have you introduced it or is it legit (legitimate)?" Jani continues, still surprised.

"So this is Boney sir's (Boney Kapoor) special. Idli with chicken curry. I don't know how many of you have actually tried it. Chicken curry on idli. I'm very nervous to try this," she says as she prepares to taste the combination endorsed by her celebrity guest.

"Haath se khao na. Yeh kya ho raha hai (Eat with your hands. What's happening)," Kapoor tells the chat show host.

"Idli with hands? I don't know how to eat idli with hands," Jani responds, laughing.

Janhvi Kapoor says she can eat almost anything with her hand, including Maggi Noodles.

Though Jani finally approves the idli-chicken curry combination after tasting it and asks her viewers to comment if they have tried it, she brands it a “weird combination”.

Watch the viral clip here:

A large number of people who watched the clip slammed Kamiya Jani for being unaware of idli and chicken curry, a popular food combination in south India.

“Born in India, introduces herself as a travel influencer and acts like a white person,” X user Aditi said, sharing the clip.

Another user expressed similar sentiments, highlighting that it is a popular combination in Tamil Nadu.

“How is idli and chicken curry a weird combination? Has she ever visited Tamil Nadu? Also, try idli or dosa with mutton, which is a blissful combination,” Dr Ganesh said.

“It is sometimes easy to be comfortable within your culinary bubble in India until you move out and live like a local in another city,” another user, Rohit Malekar, said.

Another X user, Arijit Garg, came to Jani's defence saying she should be spared for not knowing about the idli and chicken curry combination.

“I have been to all south states, eaten their cuisines extensively and never heard of idli with chicken curry. My wife lived in Bengaluru for five years, never heard same. It's totally fine if @CurlyTalesIndia is unaware. Spare her a moment and move on,” he said.

(Also Read: Street vendor making idli ice cream upsets foodies on Instagram, they demand ‘justice’)

In March this year, Kamiya Jani was awarded the National Digital Creators Award in the Best Travel Creator category for Curly Tales by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was among 23 content creators from various fields, who were given awards in various categories.