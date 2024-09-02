Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu birthday updates postponed due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Actor and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, celebrates his 56th birthday on September 2. While the producers of his upcoming films - They Call Him OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu - were supposed to post updates on his birthday, they decided not to due to the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Also Read: Pushpa producer reacts to Pawan Kalyan's comment on portrayal of heroes as smugglers) Pawan Kalyan in stills from They Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Birthday updates postponed

The situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is dire due to heavy rainfall, which has caused flooding, landslides, and loss of life. DVV Entertainment, the producers of Sujeeth’s OG, released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that they have decided to halt updates due to the flooding in AP, TS.

On Sunday evening they wrote, “ #OG is not just a film it’s a celebration for all….To make this special day even bigger we’ve put in every effort to bring something huge on September 2nd. Due to the ongoing circumstances and floods we’ve decided to push back our celebrations to a later date…!!”

They added, “Due to the continuous rain and flood calamities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we have decided to call off all birthday content releases tomorrow. OG is a film that will be celebrated for years to come. Let’s get through this together and celebrate in a big way soon.”

The official X handle of Hari Hara Veera Mallu also shared a similar note, claiming that they have postponed the release of a birthday poster in light of the situation. They wrote, “While we have planned an exciting poster for all the Power Fans, due to the ongoing severe floods, this is not the right time to celebrate, in keeping with Shri @PawanKalyan garu's principles. We hope everyone understands and cooperates.”

Mythri Movie Makers, who are producing Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, simply shared a picture of the producers and director with Pawan on X, writing, “Wishing PowerStar @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday. Here’s to a year of phenomenal success, unparalleled happiness, and legendary moments. Keep shining and leading the way with your unmatched brilliance.”

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects

Pawan, who founded the Jana Sena Party, made history in the 2024 elections by winning all the 23 seats his party contested in Andhra Pradesh. He has also been appointed the Deputy CM of AP for this term. Given that the actor has three pending projects that are yet to be completed, fans were confused if he would get back to acting again. But, speaking at a public meeting in his constituency, Pithapuram, Pawan clarified that he will complete his pending films only when he finds time from his political career.