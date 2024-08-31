Nani addresses speculations over his role in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2: 'I would love to be in a Prabhas film'

Telugu actor Nani was asked about his role in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2, sequel to Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD. In an interview with India Today, Nani reacted to rumours that have been swirling about his involvement in the sequel, and said that he would love to be a part of Prabhas's film. Also read: Kalki 2898 AD producers reveal when filming of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas sequel will begin Telugu star Nani has spoken about buzz around his role in Kalki 2. (File Photo)

'You never know'

The actor, who has been busy with the promotions of his latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, said, "I don't know why this started — maybe it's because of the close relationship I share with the whole team. But nothing has been discussed so far about me playing a cameo in the film. However, I would love to be in a Prabhas anna, Nagi's, or Swapna's film. They are all very close to me, but I'm not sure about doing a cameo. I haven't actually thought about it, and I haven't done any cameos in a long time. I have my own jazz going on non-stop. But you never know.”

Nani to be seen as Lord Krishna?

Nani was also asked if fans could see him playing Lord Krishna in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, to which the actor responded, "Not at all. I think Nagi said this, they won't be showing the face of Lord Krishna in the film, because Krishna's image should be like that only in (silhouette) our head. So they will play with Arjuna and Karna, the most important characters.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD's cast included Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Apart from them, the 2024 film featured Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur, among others, in cameo roles.

When will shooting of Kalki 2898 AD sequel begin?

Kalki 2898 AD producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies revealed when the sequel of the movie will go on floors. As recently reported by News18, the shooting of the film will begin in 2025. At the Moscow International Film Week, they also said that now 'there’s a lot more excitement than nervousness".

Priyanka said, “The filming will start in the next five or six months (January or February 2025). Once it starts, we’ll be able to talk more about it.”