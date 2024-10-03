KGF's Srinidhi Shetty signs her 2nd Telugu film HIT 3 with Nani: ‘Another piece of my heart’

Kannada actor Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame is making headway into the Telugu film industry. After signing Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer Telusu Kasa, she has now said yes to another Telugu project - HIT 3. Nani announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture of them on set. (Also Read: Confirmed: Anirudh Ravichander signs on as composer for Nani-Srikanth Odela film) Nani posted a glimpse of him and Srinidhi Shetty on the sets of HIT 3.

Srinidhi Shetty in HIT 3

Nani posted a picture of Srinidhi smiling on the sets of HIT 3 on X, writing, “Other side of the madness :) Welcome on board @SrinidhiShetty7 #Hit3.” Srinidhi also posted the picture on her Instagram, writing that she’s ‘beyond thrilled’ to be part of the project. She wrote, “Another piece of my heart - HIT3. I'm beyond thrilled to be part of this one. Thankyouu @nameisnani @saileshkolanu for this wonderful opportunity. #HITTheThirdCase #HITVerse @walpostercinema.”

According to a press note shared by the filmmakers, Srinidhi’s role in the film will have ‘good prominence’. She is shooting for HIT 3 right now with Nani in Vizag where scenes featuring both of them are being shot. Recently, the producers of HIT 3 also released an announcement video that gave a glimpse of Nani’s role in the film as police officer Arjun Sarkaar.

About HIT 3

The third instalment of Sailesh’s successful HIT series is produced by Nani’s sister, Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema in association with Unanimous Productions. HIT: The First Case was released in 2020 and saw Vishwak Sen play a troubled police officer called Vikram Rudraraju. HIT: The Second Case was released in 2022 and saw Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev aka KD. Nani’s character Arjun was introduced at the end of HIT 2.

Sanu John Varghese handles the cinematography, while Mickey J Meyer provides the music. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor, and Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer. HIT 3 will be released in theatres on May 1 next year. Nani was last seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which was released this year, while Sailesh last directed the Venkatesh-starrer Saindhav, which received lukewarm reviews.