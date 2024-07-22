Adivi Sesh spends a day with 6-year-old fan battling cancer: ‘Meeting her has changed my life’

Actor Adivi Sesh recently spent an entire day with a 6-year-old battling cancer. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their day together, detailing how meeting her has changed his life forever. (Also Read: Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s next titled Dacoit; makers drop teaser that showcases the actors’ rustic makeover. Watch) Adivi Sesh with 6-year-old cancer patient Keerthi.

‘Thank you for being an inspiration’

Sesh even planned a special surprise for the little girl when they met. He planned a day out at a hotel and surprised the girl by visiting her. The video shows them playing games together, exchanging gifts, hugging each other and interacting through the day.

Sharing the video, Sesh wrote, “Got to meet little Keerthi an angel, who has bravely fought cancer the last few years (she’s only 6) and her parents who have sacrificed everything for her). Meeting her…meeting them…has changed my life. Thank you Keerthi for being an inspiration to me. Love forever.”

Adivi Sesh meets cancer patient

Bollywood Hungama reports that Sesh learnt about his fan through a close person in the industry. He got in touch with her and her family, and connected with them over video calls and texts before meeting them. He also offered them support whenever needed, meeting them when they visited Hyderabad for a consultation, states the report.

The little girl is reportedly a massive fan of Sesh and wanted to meet her favourite actor. He decided to make her dream come true with this act of kindness. In the video he shared, Keerthi’s parents can also be seen interacting with Sesh, sharing her story with him. They even showed him old pictures of her.

Upcoming work

Sesh will be seen next in the much-awaited spy thriller G2. Written by himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of Major, will be making his debut as a director with the movie. The film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari, which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. He will also star in cinematographer-turned-director Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit with Shruti Haasan.