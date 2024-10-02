Confirmed: Anirudh Ravichander signs on as composer for Nani-Srikanth Odela film

Tollywood star Nani is on a roll, especially after delivering three hits in a row – Dasara, Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. As known, Nani is set to work with Dasara director Srikanth Odela once again for Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinema productions. Being hyped as #NaniOdela2, this movie is touted as an action drama and went on floors on September 18. The director made an official announcement about this on social media. (Also read: Nani jokes about Ante Sundaraniki as Saripodhaa Sanivaaram makes ₹100 crore at box office worldwide) Anirudh has reunited with Nani after six years for his next with Srikanth Odela

Anirudh says yes

It has now been confirmed that popular music director Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring the music for this Nani film. Sources told Hindustan Times exclusively, “Yes, Anirudh has been signed on for this Nani-Odela film. An official announcement will be made shortly.”

Anirudh scored the music for Nani’s 2019 films Jersey and Gang Leader. Since then, Anirudh has gone on to score for many Tamil, Telugu and Hindi blockbusters. The music director is working with Nani now after a period of six years and expectations are high.

NaniOdela2 deets

The second outing of Nani and Srikanth Odela is reported to have a Secunderabad backdrop and the Jersey star would be playing a Telangana native. However, the film is apparently more political and the actor would play an urban man. The budget of the film is reportedly ₹130 crore and this is likely one of the biggest budget films for Nani.

Director Srikanth Odela posted on his social media, “And I promise to create 100 times the impact of #Dasara with #NaniOdela2.” The buzz for the film is high and given that Anirudh has also been roped in, especially after delivering a superhit album and BGM for Jr NTR’s Devara, it looks like the music for #NaniOdela2 will be outstanding. More details are awaited on this new project.

Meanwhile, Nani also announced that his film HIT: The Third Case with director Sailesh Koneru will release in theatres on May 1, 2025.