Nani jokes about Ante Sundaraniki as Saripodhaa Sanivaaram makes 100 crore at box office worldwide

Vivek Athreya’s Nani, SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan-starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has collected ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide. On the occasion, Nani joked about his previous film with the director, Ante Sundaraniki, hinting that they finally feel avenged. (Also Read: Nani sends best wishes to Jr NTR and Koratala Siva ahead of Devara Part 1 release) Nani in stills from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Ante Sundaraniki.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office

The film's producers, DVV Entertainment, shared a poster of Nani and Suryah from the movie, claiming that the film has crossed the ₹100 crore gross mark at the box office worldwide. They captioned the post, “Ippudu Saripoyindhi (heart emojis) Won’t say thank you because you all stood like family and made sure it crossed the line with a BANG at the box office (folded hands emojis) Finally - Poyaru Motham Poyaru.”

Nani reshared the post on X (formerly Twitter) with heart and laughter emojis. He also shared a meme referencing Farhan Akhtar’s 2011 film Don 2. In the scene, Hrithik Roshan reveals his mask to reveal he has been Shah Rukh Khan all along. Nani joked about how his character Surya from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram reveals his mark to reveal Sundar from Ante Sundaraniki. The meme ends with “Ippudu saripoyindhi (It’s enough now)” on the screen.

For the unversed, Nani and Vivek’s 2022 film Ante Sundaraniki received favourable reviews but underperformed at the box office. With Saripodhaa Sanivaaram doing well at the box office, the film’s team seems finally satisfied with the results.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram tells the story of a man with anger issues called Surya (Nani), who promises his mother to only let loose one day of the week. He butts heads with another hothead, a police officer called Daya (SJ Suryah), who takes his anger out on innocent people. The film was released in theatres on August 29 and received favourable reviews. Composer Jakes Bejoy also received good feedback for the film’s music.