Nani sends best wishes to Jr NTR and Koratala Siva ahead of Devara Part 1 release

Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now Jr NTR's friend, actor Nani took to his X (Previously Twitter) to wish him huge success for the film ahead its release later this month. (Also read: Devara Part 1 trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film tells a tale of power and fear) Nani hopes that Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 is a huge success at the box office.

What Nani said

Nani took to his X account on Sunday and wrote, “Post Saripodhaa seeing our audience shower love on #35Movie last week and making #MathuVadalara2 a big success this week it’s clear that they were always ready. Congratulations to these wonderful teams and Counting on my dear @tarak9999 and koratala shiva gaaru to take this excitement to a new high this month end (white heart emoticon).”

While ticket sales in India have yet to open, Devara: Part 1 has crossed the $1 million mark in pre-sales in North America. he pre-sales are for premieres in North America that will be held a day before its release in India on September 26.

About Devara

Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam. Three songs—Fear Song, Chuttamalle, and Daavudi—composed by Anirudh Ravichander have already been released.

Devara marks Jr NTR's solo release after six years and his next film after RRR. During the trailer launch of Devara: Part 1 in Mumbai, he shared, “I am very nervous because this is my next film post 'RRR'. Moreover, 'RRR' was with my co-actor Ram Charan but this is my solo release after six years so there is a lot of nervousness which is building but very happy to launch the trailer of 'Devara' in the city of Mumbai because the experience we had while promoting 'RRR' was just surreal. The acceptance of the North has shocked us all. I hope it's repeated with Devara.”

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.