Devara Part 1 trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film tells a tale of power and fear

Devara Part 1 trailer: Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on September 27. On Monday, the film’s trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai attended by the film’s cast and crew. (Also Read: RRR's Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR chat away with Karan Johar to promote their movies) Devara trailer: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in stills from the film.

Devara: Part 1 trailer

In 2-minutes-39-seconds Koratala sets up the world of Devara: Part 1 with a tale that ‘turned the sea red’. The place where Saif’s character and his men reside, fear doesn’t exist. But the arrival of Jr NTR’s character changes all that. While seemingly shaking hands with him, Saif’s character seems to have a long-drawn plan to defeat the man who taught them fear. Janhvi is shown as a village belle who’s in love with the titular character’s son, also played by Jr NTR. While the trailer hints that he’s nothing like his father, he might have no choice but to rise to the occasion when needed.

Devara: Part 1 promotions in Mumbai

While in Mumbai, Jr NTR met his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar. Fan pages on X (formerly Twitter) shared pictures of their meeting. In them, Jr NTR, Alia, and Karan pose for pictures.

In some other photos, they’re chatting away as ‘Devara ka Jigra’ is written behind them. Both Jr NTR and Karan opted for casual blue-toned looks, while Alia opted for a black dress and matching heels. A promotional video of the same is expected to come out soon.

Jr NTR, Saif and Janhvi are busy promoting their upcoming film, Devara: Part 1 in Mumbai. Saif and Jr NTR opted for beige looks, while Janhvi opted for a blue half-saree style beaded outfit for the promotions. A recent picture of the actor with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also sparked discussion.

The BO business of Devara: Part 1

While ticket sales in India have yet to open, Devara: Part 1 has crossed the $1 million mark in pre-sales in North America. “He’s turning every part into his RED BLOOD sea,” wrote the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle while sharing the news. The pre-sales are for premieres in North America that will be held a day before its release in India on September 26. It remains to be seen how the film will fare when tickets open in India.

About Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam. Three songs—Fear Song, Chuttamalle, and Daavudi—composed by Anirudh Ravichander have already been released and met with mixed reactions. The first part of Devara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.