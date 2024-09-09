Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor exchange love amid fan wars on social media: All about the Stree-Jigra clash

Alia Bhatt is earning praise from fans and colleagues alike for the teaser of her upcoming action-drama, Jigra, which was launched on Sunday. However, the teaser release sparked a new debate on Twitter (X) on whether she is the ‘biggest Bollywood actress’ right now. Shraddha Kapoor's fans were obviously not onboard with the idea. A battle broke out between fans and fanclubs of the two actors, with cases being made for the ‘Queen of Bollywood’ title for each of them. (Also read: Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt vows to become Amitabh Bachchan to protect her brother Vedang Raina. Watch) Fans of Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are fighting about who is the biggest star of them.

The two actors, however, put up a friendly front. Shraddha took to Instagram Stories to praise Jigra's teaser. “Ye toh theatre mein bhai ke saath dekhna hai (I need to watch this in the theatre with my brother),” she wrote. “Kamaal ladki hai Alia Bhatt, kya amazing trailer hai Vasan Bala (Alia is such a marvelous girl. The trailer is amazing),” she added in her post as she re-shared the trailer on IG.

Alia also responded similarly, thanking the ‘blockbuster Stree'.

Fan wars

After the trailer release, Alia's fans called her the ‘real female superstar of Bollywood’, a moniker that was being attached with Shraddha Kapoor after the recent success of her film Stree 2.

A person wrote, “Doing a 20-30 minute role in a multi-starrer film is not female centric. This is what female centric actually looks like.” They were seemingly taking a dig at Shraddha's Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Shraddha had a short but important role in the movie.

Another wrote, “Acting of Alia in two-min teaser>> Shraddha in that whole overhyped movie.” A tweet read, “Bye bye Shraddha Kapoor, bye bye Stree 2, Alia Bhatt will smash corporate lady star Shraddha Kapoor without any sequel hype, cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Maddock Universe.”

Meanwhile, Jigra director Vasan Bala has also apologised to Shraddha's fans on Instagram. Know more about it here.

Credit Wars

Shraddha was also recently in the midst of a ‘credit war’ with Stree co-star Rajkummar Rao. Multiple social media posts credited either of the two stars for the success of the movie, which many speculated to be PR's strategies to gain more attention for the stars. Even co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Bannerjee and director Amar Kaushik commented on it.

Jigra tells the story of Satya, a fierce woman who would turn the world upside down to save her brother. It appears to be a jail break movie.

Jigra is backed by Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is written by Vasan Bala. It was previously scheduled to be released on September 27. It also stars Vedang Raina as Alia's brother.

Stree 2 has crossed the ₹800 crore mark at the box office, emerging as one of India's biggest Hindi hits, surpassing even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in India record.