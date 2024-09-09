Alia Bhatt’s Jigra director Vasan Bala is apologising to Shraddha Kapoor’s fans. Here’s why

Filmmaker Vasan Bala may have missed out on mentioning Shraddha Kapoor in the appreciation post for Stree 2, but she didn't miss a chance to heap praises on both him and fellow actor Alia Bhatt for the teaser of their upcoming film, Jigra. Vasan subsequently apologised to Shraddha's fans for the ommission. (Also Read – Jigra teaser Twitter reactions: Ram Gopal Varma dubs Alia Bhatt ‘Sarkarni’; fans love her ‘dangerously daring’ avatar) Vasan Bala apologises to Shraddha Kapoor fans

What Shraddha said

Shraddha took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and reposted the teaser of Jigra jointly shared by Alia and her co-star Vedang Raina. She wrote along with it, “Ye toh theatre mein bhai ke sath dekhna hai (Have to watch this in theatre with my brother) (emotional face and red heart emojis),” and then tagged her actor-brother Siddhanth Kapoor. She also added, “Kya kamaal ladki hai (what a wonderful girl) (wow emoji) @aliaabhatt Kya amazing trailer hai (what an amazing trailer) (fire emoji) @vasanbala.” She also added the hashtag of Jigra to the text.

Vasan responded to Shraddha's high praise by reposting it on his Instagram Stories. He wrote along with it, “Thank you Shraddha, hope you and Siddhanth enjoy the film too. And unrelated but I'll take this opportunity to address – sorry to your fans. Bhool chuk maaf (bow down, scared, teary-eyed, and fingers crossed emojis).” Alia also reposted Shraddha's compliment on her Stories and responded, “Hahaha thank you my blockbuster Stree (red heart and celebration emojis).”

When Vasan missed out Shraddha

Last month, after Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha in the lead, began to make waves at the box office, Vasan took to his Instagram Stories to send a shoutout. He mentioned the entire core team of the film – including actors Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, director Amar Kaushik, producer Dinesh Vijan, and writer Niren Bhatt, but missed out on including Shraddha. The actor's fans went after Vasan, particularly when they'd been lobbying for Shraddha during the credit war after Stree 2's success.

Meanwhile, Jigra, also starring Manoj Pahwa, and co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is an emotional brother-sister story. It's slated to release in cinemas on October 11.