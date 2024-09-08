Stree 2 wins box office race: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film beats Baahubali 2's record

Box office game

According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 performed well on its first 23 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹507.75 crore India (net). By day 24, the film minted ₹516.25 crore. As per Sacnilk, the Baahubali 2 Hindi collection in India is ₹510.99 core.

Stree 2 ended up crossing the benchmark of ₹500 crore in 22 days at the domestic box office. Stree 2 became the second-fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹500 crore club, after Jawan, which achieved the same feat in 18 days. The film entered the ₹500 club in the third week itself, becoming the 9th film to do so. After beating SS Rajamouli's action epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Stree 2 is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ( ₹640.25 crore] and Pathaan ( ₹543.09 crore) to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time in India.

About the film

A sequel to Stree, Stree 2 starts from where the first part ended. While Stree (2018) revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its sequel focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice.

Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Stree 2 is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe, which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. It has earned over ₹500 crore in India.