Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on poster similarities with Stranger Things: 'Audience is more intelligent'

Amar Kaushik has finally responded to the constant comparisons of the Stree 2 poster with Stranger Things and Harry Potter. Internet users widely shared the poster of the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer on social media, pointing out the similarities with the Hollywood film and the Netflix series. In a recent interview with India Today, Amar stated that neither the climax nor the poster of Stree 2 were intended to imitate Stranger Things or Harry Potter. (Also read: Stree 2 box office collection day 19: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy crosses ₹500 crore in India) Amar Kaushik addressed the Stree 2 and Stranger Things poster comparisons.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2- Stanger Things comparison

When asked about the social media row over the poster, Amar stated that, “If I have to be honest, I have not watched Harry Potter. My team has watched and they keep telling me and advising me if any scene is even remotely similar to the ones in other series. Stranger Things I have watched but honestly, a lot of the scenes come from a deep cultural root. For example, the entire climax scene of Vicky having to show his goodness to remove the sword was a very natural move for us, given that in the first film too, it was only the innocence in his eyes that could help fight Stree. Technically, Raj has no superpower in this movie, his kindness and innocence are his superpowers. That was the idea.”

He further said, “About the poster resemblance to ‘Stranger Things’, we did not realise it honestly. The designer made it, we liked it and we later realised that it was quite similar. I know the audience is more intelligent than the filmmaker. They will catch plagiarism. So, I know what the audience feels but the intention was not to copy. It was co-incidental. Had I known, we would have avoided it.”

About Stree 2

Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Mushtaq Khan, Sunita Rajwar, Anya Singh and others in pivotal roles. The film also has an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar and special appearances of Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.