Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik confirms producing Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire film, Thamba

Amar Kaushik is currently basking in the success of his horror-comedy Stree 2. The film director, who donned the producer's hat with Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Munjya, is once again to produce a supernatural horror-comedy. Amar, in an interview with India Today, revealed the name of the new vampire film from the Maddock Supernatural Universe. (Also read: Stree 2 box office collection day 19: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy crosses ₹500 crore in India) Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik confirmed producing next vampire-comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amar Kaushik on his next, a vampire horror-comedy

The filmmaker, while confirming the film, stated that he is producing the vampire movie. Amar said, “The vampire film is titled Thamba. We will begin shooting for it in the next two months.” Amar also confirmed Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2. He revealed that the story has been written and now the screenplay is being developed as he is not satisfied with few parts of the story.

Vampire comedy in Maddock Supernatural Universe

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report mentioned that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna were roped in Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy. According to the report, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on Bala and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year. It will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Both the actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audiences by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage and will soon get into the pre-production stage.”

About Stree 2

Amar's recent release Stree 2 was a sequel to his 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The film started the origin of MSU (Maddock Supernatural Universe), followed by Bhediya and Munjya. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and others in pivotal roles. Varun makes an extended cameo as Bhediya in the climax. While Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia also have special apperances in the movie.