Jigra teaser Twitter reactions: Ram Gopal Varma dubs Alia Bhatt ‘Sarkarni’; fans love her ‘dangerously daring’ avatar

The highly anticipated teaser for the upcoming film Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has finally been unveiled. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and her fans took to social media to share their reactions, and it seems like most have given a thumbs up to Alia’s avatar of a fiercely protective sister who is ready to go to any lengths to rescue her imprisoned brother. Also read: Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt vows to become Amitabh Bachchan to protect her brother Vedang Raina. Watch Jigra is slated to release on October 11.

The action-packed teaser was released on Sunday which was infused with intense emotions, offering a glimpse of Alia's performance. The teaser shows Alia, in a messy ponytailed avatar, narrating her life story to Manoj Pahwa's character. She reveals that her father died by suicide after her mother died. Since then, she and her brother (played by Vedang Raina) have been orphans, which is why she's sworn to protect him, the only family member she is left with. It goes on to show her on a mission to rescue her brother.

Fans impressed

Ever since the teaser released, netizens are abuzz, praising Alia’s acting skills and expressing their excitement for the film's release. The teaser has generated significant buzz on X, formerly known as Twitter, building anticipation for Jigra's launch.

Ram wrote, “Just F**KING WOWWW..Hey @Vasan_Bala am bowled over with ur teaser and @aliaa08 is exuding power like a SARKARini”.

“Alia is not simply acting, she's just living that character,” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Pure goosebumps overloaded”.

“#JigraTeaserTrailer is probably the most impressive one I've seen in a long time. Kudos to @Vasan_Bala sir… #AliaBhatt looks impressive too. Super excited for #Jigra,” shared one user.

Another user wrote, “Just watched the #JigraTeaserTrailer and it looks super promising! Alia’s acting is on another level—she never disappoints. From Raazi to Gangubai, her performances keep getting better! With the intensity she brings, I’m sure #Jigra will be another blockbuster”.

“#JIGRA - The slow paced teaser that picks up at the end works quite well blended with the emotional BGM #AliaBhatt looks in full form! Waiting to see her in action Avatar!Let's see what Vedang has to offer this time,” wrote one.

One user exclaimed, “A girl you can't mess with”, with one writing, “Alia Bhatt looks Dangerously Daring here”.

“Finally, I believe we're going to watch a solid action film with a female protagonist from India,” commented one user.

Another user shared, “First time I was awestrucked by #AliaBhatt performance in Gangubai. Now this is the second time by #Jigra”, with another writing, “New master piece of alia Bhatt… She is the one female superstar of Bollywood. Never disappoint her fans”.

“Alia Bhatt is unarguably the best actor of the current generation in the Indian Cinema across languages. I don't remember any other actor who accomplished so much in such a short career,” wrote one.

About the film

The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11.

What else

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War, which also features her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She'll also star in Alpha, part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. Vedang Raina made his Bollywood debut as Reggie in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period musical The Archies last year.