Alia Bhatt scolds paparazzi for chasing her into a building: 'Private space hai'

Actor Alia Bhatt, known for her friendly demeanour towards the paparazzi, had a rare moment of frustration when a group of photographers crossed boundaries by following her to the elevator of a building. A video of Alia getting angry at them has surfaced on the internet, and it is getting into the spotlight. Also read: Alia Bhatt talks about her future: Children's books, bringing up Raha and defining her legacy On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in Jigra along with Vedang Raina.

Alia gets irked

In the video, Alia is seen walking swiftly towards her building, and not stopping to pause for photos. At that point, photographers follow her, requesting her to pose for pictures.

Despite her team's polite request to respect her privacy, as seen in the video, the photographers persist, and enter the building. The video shows Alia snapping at the paparazzi as they chase her into her private space.

At that point, Alia is seen visibly irked. She loses her cool and scolds them for invading her privacy. She can be heard saying, “Kya kar rahe ho, yeh private space hai (What are you doing here? This is my private space).”

This is not the first time Alia has lost her cool at the paps for invading her personal space. Back in 2023, Alia slammed photographers after a few of them clicked her photos while she was inside her house.

She took to Instagram to express her anger, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

Alia's upcoming films

Next, Alia will be seen in Jigra, which will hit the cinema halls on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina, who made his Bollywood debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Jigraa is billed as a drama on a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centered on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters. Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and Farhan Akhtar's road movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.