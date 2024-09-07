Alia Bhatt runs into her old fan in Mumbai, greets him with folded hands: ‘Itne saalon baad’. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt came across her old fan in Mumbai and had a conversation with him. She also greeted him with folded hands. The actor was shooting outdoors for the promotion of her upcoming film Jigraa. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get cosy and cuddly in cute new ad. Watch) Alia Bhatt met her old acquaintance in Mumbai.

Alia meets her fan after many years

Alia was seen in a blue top, matching trousers and a jacket. She also wore heels. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Alia was seen standing near her car as she came across her fan. She folded her hands at him and said, "Itne saal baad. Aap yaha ho? Kitne saal se (After so many years. Do you stay here now? Since when)?" The fan explained what he was doing in Mumbai as Alia listened to him.

The person also spoke about meeting Alia's husband-actor, Ranbir Kapoor. He said that he told Ranbir about wanting to meet Alia. The actor then smiled and said, "So nice to see you. Hum milenge phir se. Bohut accha laga. Thank you (We will meet again. It was nice meeting you)." Alia then stepped inside her car and left the venue.

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia next in Jigraa, which will hit the cinema halls on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will also star Vedang Raina, who made his Bollywood debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Jigraa is billed as a drama on a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centered on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters. Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and Farhan Akhtar's road movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.